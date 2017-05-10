This is WHY Uhuru Jubilee Are DESPERATE

THIS IS WHY JUBILEE IS DESPERATE



1. ‘Joshua- gate’

A day after the Enigma gave the most basic biblical analogy that even a living thing with a quarter of a brain can decipher and discern, Jubilee misleaders decided to lock horns with a simple biblical reference. They are now wailing because Raila is using the bible. Even the who- is- who in incompetence is waxing lyrical about Joshua. Joshua officially became Jubilee’s manifesto and bogeyman. After four- plus years in office with absolutely nothing to show Kenyans, the Jubilee government is now teaching the book of Joshua!

2. Expensive stuff

After four years of useless public relations exercises and horrendous policies, the taxpayer is confronting skyrocketing costs of basic commodities while the poobahs are bragging about cooked up job numbers and a mythical booming economy! Things are so bad that even comedians are now using flour, sugar and milk as props in comedy skits where the message is about ‘plush’ things. Jubilee’s failed policies are making it hard for even a die-hard supporter to defend them with a straight face. Who can blame them? Hunger is bipartisan.



3. 10 million- strong

With no Mutahi Ngunyi’s tyranny of numbers to use as a rigging stencil, Jubilee finds itself on the other side of the narrative because NASA beat them to the punch. It’s NASA 10 million- strong that’s on the table coupled with a United opposition that gives zero room for Jubilee to conjure up a rigging narrative. How can Jubilee claim empirical superiority in the face of a United opposition? One is better off selling fire in hell.