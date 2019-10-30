Uhuru is not honest with uniting Kenyans, appoints his tribesmen everywhere

By Abraham Mutai via fb
Ladies and gentlemen, On the subject of President Uhuru uniting the Country.
This is situation at the State department of Petroleum where Tribalism is playing out in the open.
Andrew Kamau-Principal Secretary
Chege Mwangi-Secretary ,Administration
Elsama Ndegwa-Director of Administration
James Nganga-Secretary ,Petroleum
Agnes Muthuo-Director,HR and Development
John Mwaura-Director of Communication
KEPTAP-world Bank Funded Project
David Wainaina -Project Manager
John Kinyua-Deputy PM
Abigail Mwangi-advisor
Martin Mbugua-Advisor
Nancy Karanja-Advisor
Brian Muriuki-advisor
Anthony wahome-advisor
The advisors under KEPTAP take home 1Million per month.
Uniting the republic under the handshake..
Leave a Reply