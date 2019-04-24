Uhuru is ‘wasted’, hanging on Raila wings won’t help, legacy in tatters, incompetent, corrupt

By Dorcas S

……….As mentioned, I posted the video of Uhuru Kenyatta popping off re: the same allusions back in 2017 and unlike his deputy, Kenyatta went on to advocate “execution” of anyone convicted of what he termed as “economic sabotage”.

Talk about being tone-deaf and utterly clueless about what’s happening around him. For the record, the man’s incompetence and countenance of theft/abuse of public resources IS the economic sabotage Kenyatta should be focused on.

I gave up looking for Peter Thatiah’s “Hard Tackle: The Life of Uhuru Kenyatta” and Peter Kagwanja’s recent write-up on the man is just a collection of his speeches – absolutely uninformative and revelatory but based on an amalgam of Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta’s public life, I can say with confidence that the man has be an abject failure – in every undertaking he has embarked upon.

The man failed as Minister for Finance – KSh.9B “typo, glitch or whatever”.

He will be remembered for worrying about the size and location of Mwai Kibaki’s chair even as Kenyans hacked and burnt one another to death; this during the Kofi Annan-led peace talks between Kibaki and Raila in the wake of the 2007 PEV.

Aside from being the only Kenyan executive to face charges at The Hague for crimes-against-humanity, the man is now a certified failed “president” – needing Raila Odinga’s “Handshake” to provide him a fig leaf to cover his pathetic nakedness.

Yes William Ruto is under siege – increasingly from self-inflicted injuries.

On the other hand, a clueless and indifferent Uhuru Kenyatta continues to skate through life, the scion of privilege and entitlement, even as Kenyans pay the price for that cluelessness AND carry the heavy burden of debt the man’s government continues to saddle them with.

Let me be candid:

Uhuru Kenyatta, like his deputy William Ruto, were both unfit to hold political office – let alone the two highest offices in the land. None other than Mutahi Ngunyi, Jubilee’s go-to “intellect” referred to the former as a “greenhorn” and stories about the man’s reputation as a playboy/partier.

Both were demonstrably corrupt and prone to vile and violent utterances.

Both manipulated their infinitely gullible support base into supporting their political aspirations and promptly set out to demonstrate their incompetence.

As much as I now abhor the “Handshake”, I will give it credit for exposing the rot that was Uhuru Kenyatta/William Ruto’s time in office. The “Handshake” allowed the peel back of the curtains that hid the corruption and outright theft of public resources under Uhuru Kenyatta.

The buck stops with Uhuru Kenyatta.

The buck stopped with Uhuru Kenyatta.

The buck IS supposed to stop with Uhuru Kenyatta.

And along with the “journalists” listed above, the likes of Macharia Gaitho and Jubilants have scurried away from Uhuru and in order, tethered his time in office to the 2018 “Handshake” with Raila and hoisted every shortcoming and misstep of the last six years under Uhuru’ leadership onto William Ruto.

So while the fact remains that Kenyatta is a lame-duck in the last two years of his 2nd term, the man’s legacy is in tatters and will remain so given his demonstrable history of corruption and incompetence; a reality that can no longer be masked by the “good guy surrounded by bad people” bullshit.

The man remains front and center in all the ills that bedevil his deputy – two peas in a pod/two sides of the same coin.

Whether it is the violence perpetrated against the opposition or the many broken campaign promises, Kenyatta, as the commander-in-chief, a title his acolytes love to throw around at each turn, is the face of all Kenya has been since 2013 – a broke, hapless and rudderless society.

If Ruto can be accused of harboring “hatred” towards supporters of a possible 2022 challenger Raila Odinga, then Kenyatta is the man whose forces unleashed death and violence on those very same supporters during the anti-poll protests of 2017.

If Ruto is corrupt, then Kenyatta is so – by orders of magnitude that Ruto’s nouveau millions have barely begun to even come close to matching.

If William Ruto has “grabbed” everything in sight since he became DP, Uhuru Kenyatta has done so THEN codified doing so via legislation that favor his family and businesses his family own or have interests in.

Uhuru Kenyatta is laundering volumes of suspect billions that Ruto’s hustled millions will never match – in this lifetime.

The fact is this: the “Handshake”, as meekly offered by Macharia Gaitho is intended to sanitize Kenyatta’s odious legacy.

Importantly, the Handshake is Kenyatta’s use of Raila Odinga to neuter William Ruto. It is tacit admission by the “greenhorn” that he lacks the gravitas and balls to go mano-a-mano with his Deputy.

In seeking cover from Raila Odinga, Uhuru Kenyatta is proving what most have known all along:

That Kenyatta, as Kenya’s leader, remains in over his head; a portrait of an overwhelmed and incompetent child of privilege who rose to the “top” propped up William Ruto and a cabal of backroom mavens who effectively run and milk the country’s coffer in an never-ending zero-sum game of “Who Can Grab The Most?”

Uhuru Kenyatta is now being propped up by Raila Odinga, a man he has previously ridiculed, tear-gassed and worse – double-crossed.

Unfortunately, the man who would be king is doing so with help from a media that is known to kowtow and suck up to the powers of the day – and yesterday’s piece in the Daily Nation was proof of that compliant and malleable media – serving red meat to an equally gullible and obeisant base.

So while William Samoei Ruto may cut the portrait of a politician under siege, his boss Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta is the posterchild of a carefree incompetence born of privilege and a base that coddles said incompetence and indifference.

And the sad thing is that a section of Kenyans “voted” for the two men – TWO TIMES!