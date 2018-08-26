Uhuru Is Getting More Subtle With Propaganda As Economy Collapses ; Opposition Is Swallowed, Rewarding Tribal Chiefs

Dr Wandia

Clearly, there is a wave of Jubilee apologists and so called non-political public voices seeming to voice the frustration of Kenyans with the economy. How is it that they are all showing up now, a few weeks to austerity?

I don’t think it is a coincidence. I think Jubilee has told them to vent a little bit for the sake of Jubilee supporters, so that Jubilee supporters look like they realize the Muigai regime is a mistake. But if you really look carefully, these rants say nothing political. They don’t call for any action or protest, they don’t assign responsibility to anyone, least of all Muigai. This is PR.

Jubilee is getting more subtle with its propaganda. The celebration of women is the other tactic they’re using. It’s classic catharsis, a concept which we discuss in that unmarketable subject called literature. Jubilee is purging itself of its own anxiety about it’s political fortune.

In another country, millions of us would be on the streets by now telling Muigai to go. But when Jubilee people themselves talk as if they’re frustrated, we get the illusion that there is a political shift. But there isn’t any. If fact they’re preparing to propose a referendum for you to sell away you birthright for a bowl of soup, because you’re too hungry to think straight.

No wonder politicians are always telling Kenyans that the humanities are a waste of time. To some of us, what they’re doing is so transparent, it’s almost funny.

Meanwhile Anwar Sadat writes:

The DP claims Jubilee has created over 4.5 million jobs for the youths over the last 4 years and are on course to create another 5.5 million, have reduced the cost of electricity with no Kenyan family paying more than Kshs 200 per month for electricity.

He further added that the Kenyan economy is as its best in our history and business men and women are enjoying robust business growth due to the policies of Jubilee.

For those of you supporting Jubilee, are these claims by the DP accurate? Can someone tell which sector of the economy added 4.5 million jobs?