Uhuru’s Housing Development Fund Is Scam, Should be Voluntary and Open To All Kenyans

By E Njega

Jubilee makes policies that would not be accepted even by an illiterate person. The number of formally employed people in Kenya is 2,656,600 while 14,097,500 are in the informal sector.

The proposed Housing Development Fund will only take care of formally employed people earning less than KShs 100,000 a month.

How then does the Government come up with the idea of building 500,000 houses in five years. Will the few formally employed people manage to absorb such a number if it were to be constructed?

Have they done any research to find out the percentage of those formally employed people who are in need of such houses?

Why would such a fund be eligible for only 2.7 million Kenyans while 14 million are left out. What is it supposed to achieve? Aren’t the informally employed Kenyans in more dire need for government housing as they have no regular income to allow them access loans and mortgages to build houses?

Out of the 2.7 million formal employees 800,000 are government workers many who live upcountry in their own homes. About 300,000 of formal workers in private sector work in the agriculture sector in rural setting.

If the government is serious let the HDF be open to all Kenyans to join on a voluntary basis. If indeed it makes sense then Kenyans will join in when convinced there are real benefits of doing so.

This Housing Development Fund is ill thought out and will fail. Someone should go to court and stop the scam

“Kenyans contributing to the Housing Development Fund will wait for five years before accessing their money to buy homes, newly-published regulations governing the fund say.

The waiting period means that some contributors may not access affordable houses until the end of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term in office.

Separate development framework guidelines for the affordable housing plan show that the fund will rely on applicants’ credit rating when assessing who is to get the units under a lottery system.

This means that Kenyans who have a negative credit rating are likely to miss out on houses or be given lower priority compared to those with a clean record.” Business Daily