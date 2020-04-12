Uhuru has made up his mind, he doesn’t want Ruto to be president, Kalenjins should accept and move on

Photo: Hon David Murathe, a close Uhuru ally was the first to call out Ruto over corruption and made it clear that the president will not hand over power to a ‘thief’ in 2022.

By Gordon Opiyo

Dear Ruto and you Tanga Tanga guys… Accept and MOVE On………

Remember how you told ODM zealots to Accept and Move On…… That is how they felt kiwaru in their throats….. It’s a bitter feeling.

Jubilee Party served its purpose and it is being killed.

It is dead. It is kaputt. It is no more.

Stop wasting time fighting for it.

You can’t beat a President determined to kill his party.

The best thing to do is to plan how to survive till 2022. Look for Allies and strategic partners.

Uhuru has made up his mind.

He is planning to work with a team that listens to him.

As we speak, he is planning major Cabinet Changes that will sweep away many of the Tanga Tanga allied CSs and several on his side that are not performing.

You will be pushed to the opposition when the “War Cabinet” is announced….

The days of fighting are over…. It is time to move on…..

Dear Dr Ruto and entire Tanga Tanga…. It is over….. Kindly move on and plan your life out of power……….

Accept and Move On.

Sample this post by Mohammed Hersi:

For the past six weeks has been boycotting State events, kind of isolated himself. Well, nobody bothered to look for him, he resurfaced and addressed the nation with a hollow speech. Now, here some of the great achievements the republic registered as Ruto was a way(zero politicking)

1. Kitui (Ukambani) a semi arid not well endowed county is now producing masks en mass for both Kenya and the region. China is either locked or no flights.

2. Kenyatta university students have managed to make a ventilator which is believed to work and will help the coronavirus patients, if approved and able to scale up the we can produce more and sell to our neighbours Uganda/Tanzania and Rwanda etc. Can you imagine for once if we gave space and financial support to these young men and women who are intelligent and creative through Incubation centres.

3. Our hygiene levels have suddenly gone up

4. Elusive water is now available while the waters cartels who create artificial shortage and their rubbish bousers have been forced into a corner.

5. We are now all forced to bury our loved ones within 24 hours which means no more dancing on the graves of our kins through unnecessary divisive politics. To the politician whose main task was to look for a funeral to politic God is angry . He has stopped it. Go reflect hard.

6. Ordinary Kenyans like my Bro Pankaj Shah are busy feeding the crowds that go to those useless rallies. The politicians have now taken a hiding .

7. Post Covid if we ever get there , I pray we do, world will never be the same again. Kenyans you can now see you are on your own, go reflect hard.

8. If only we spent our time and energy in value additions as opposed to useless political rallies 24/7 365 days we would have built a strong health system a strong social system. Covid is a serious equaliser . The privileged can no longer take a flight to Mumbai , London or Johannesburg to receive that special care or visit that Sangoma in Durban . Mother nature has said Stay in your country even worse Stay Home.

9. You get to a point money is no longer King and that time is now, it has come to pass in our lifetime. Time to seriously reflect.

10. Well as always I choose to remain an optimist that we all see the light and we all work hard to beat this virus . I hope and pray that we shall come out wiser . To the political class we hope you reflect hard through this humbling experience.