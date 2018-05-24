Uhuru Agenda Of Food Security Will Never Be Realized, Cartels Are In Charge- Hon Donald Kipkorir

Food Security, A Big4 Agenda Is Imperiled In Kenya By Cartels Unless The President Intervenes:

All North African Countries that receives more sand and sun than rain are self sufficient in food. Then South Africa, Ghana, Senegal and semi-arid Namibia. Even poor and backward Zambia and Malawi have never received food aid.

Then what ails Kenya? What bedevils Kenya? The answer is Simple: Greed, Corruption and Incompetence.

Food Security doesn’t need any rocket science. It doesn’t need scientific achievement. It needs goodwill, honest and dedication of Ministry Of Agriculture and sister Ministries.

National Food Security means that everyone in that Country has sufficient nutritious food that is available and accessible at all times.

Food Security is achieved by improved crop yields, increasing the frequency of harvests and having a conducive ecosystem. In Kenya, Kenya Seed May brag about the quality of its seeds but we haven’t won any scientific award or recognition for them. I doubt our seeds are superior. Then we only have one growing season for our staple crops. Ecosystem relates to our soils, water systems and forests. We have no regard for any of these.

Then finally, instead of the Government Systems supporting the Farmers, they support importing Cartels. Each year, we give out licenses to few brokers to import sugar and completely closed down sugar factories and impoverished people of Western Kenya. Now, Ministry Of Agriculture is licensing Brokers to import maize, wheat and rice and kill our own farmers. To add insult. NCPB which is our only Government entity to protect our farmers, prioritizes Brokers importing maize from Uganda.

India, USA, France, Vietnam, Argentina and Thailand achieved self sufficiency by protecting its Farmers. But in Kenya, a Farmer is left to toil all year then at harvest time, left to fight out with Brokers importing cheap maize, sugar and wheat.

And does our Minister for Agriculture really understand the Meaning Of Food Security and how it is achieved? I highly doubt.

It is only a whip nay , imprisonment by the President of Saboteurs, Brokers and Ministry Employees that will make us achieve Food Security. If not, this Big4 Agenda, will be stillborn.

