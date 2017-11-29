They came out Kumira kumira to celebrate their leader, their clarion call was #TukutaneKasarani.. Then this happened!
They are yet to come to terms with the fact that this could actually happen to them because they thought teargas and police brutality is specifically meant for some people from some place who are cursed. How could the police do this to the chosen ones?? How could they do this to the owners of the country?? Did they mistake them for the women and kids on the other side.?? #WeshallRevisit.
Finally Uhuru Followers Mercilessly Beaten By Police And They Cant Believe It!
Clive says
you’re a petty stupid blogger
goti says
This brogger must be below 25 yrs. Forgive him for he does not know what he’s doing.
But, can a Kiuk police clobber a Kiuk?
Nelly from German says
Kenya police !!what’s long with you?? How do you feel when you kill innocent peoples. You will pay very hard believe me it’s noted not from Kenya but from our living God!!Time will come.