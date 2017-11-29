Finally Uhuru Followers Mercilessly Beaten By Police And They Cant Believe It!

They came out Kumira kumira to celebrate their leader, their clarion call was #TukutaneKasarani.. Then this happened!



They are yet to come to terms with the fact that this could actually happen to them because they thought teargas and police brutality is specifically meant for some people from some place who are cursed. How could the police do this to the chosen ones?? How could they do this to the owners of the country?? Did they mistake them for the women and kids on the other side.?? #WeshallRevisit.

