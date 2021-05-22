Uhuru dumps lawyer Fred Ngatia as Raila begs Otiende and Orengo for BBI appeal battle

By Peter Wafula via FB

Uhuru’s seasoned lawyer Ngatia missing from BBI legal defence team.

In legal circles, Fred Ngatia SC stands out as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legal right hand man,as James Orengo SC is to Rt.Hon.Raila Odinga.

It therefore comes as a surprise for Fred Ngatia to miss from the President’s team of lawyers tasked to appeal against high court ruling that declared BBI bill unconstitutional.

This comes at the backdrop of Mr.Ngata’s failed attempt to land the chief justice’s position.Many had concluded he was the ‘chosen one’ thanks to his long association with his client residing on the house on the hill.

Infact the question on his perceived closeness to the president popped up during the interview in which he passionately pleaded with the JSC to consider the relationship as profession-client one.

After selection of Chief Justice Martha Koome,Ngatia publicly accused selection panel of bias against him.

Is the omission of Fred Ngatia SC from this team of seasoned legal peers a case of sour grapes upon being snubbed CJ’s position?