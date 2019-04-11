Uhuru DP Ruto are friends, very close when Cameras are rolling, in private they hate each other

By J Ogola

In the Kenya of today, every little motion in the political terrain, or any major development in the country, with a political bearing, is much like a terrorist attack, and must be followed a claim of responsibility by Tanga tanga, or such insurgent groups

Yesterday, the chickening off from the Wajir parliamentary race, by Prof Elmi, was claimed by Tanga tanga Mujahideen, only for Jubilee to call a press conference, through their SG, who also works for the government as a ghost minister, to announce, that Elmi’s withdwal was as a result of high level deliberations by the party’s top organ

Whose telling the truth here? ODM should notice this loophole and exploit it. The president and his deputy, cluld be thought to be close, but probably, their closeness ends when the cameras go off, and after they may not be close enough and in talking terms, as to engage on matters concerning the day to day running of their party, Jubilee

ODM should take advantage of the prevailing situation, where it is extremely difficult for Ruto to publicly oppose anything sanctioned by the president. The orange can always claim, Uhuru has said, even when he has said nothing. Reminds me of a friend, who knew the parents of the children he offered tuition weren’t in talking terms and so he would collect money, for his payment, from both the husband and wife, separately, exploring the breakdown in communication

Back to the theme of this writing. It is extremely difficult for anyone to achieve their destination, while hiking a lift on a car, especially whose owner/driver’s moods flactuates rapidly, like that of a lactating bitch

For Dr William to achieve his state house dream, he needs a party he is 100% in control. The second thing he must do, is look for several better “omwinyambis”. The current ones, Ichungwa, Khalwale, Murkomen and Waluke don’t sufficiently cover him, leaving him exposed to attacks, forcing him to climb down, keep eyes off Jakom, to respond to Sifuna, Kamanda etc

Sudi is engaging in a long soliloquy, incoherently shouting incomprehensible words, like a possessed witch, and it’s extremely difficult to understand what exactly he is talking about or what he is responding to. His now familiar “mini nataka niwaambie……… sisi kama viongozi wa bonde la ufa…….” etc etc rant doesn’t add value to the DPs quest for presidency and is read scares people off

Good morning my fellow hoof eaters!!