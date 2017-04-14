Kenya Today

”Uhuru has DONE NOTHING For Central and Kenya in General, Better Raila Kibaki”- Jimna Mbaru

City tyconn Hon Jimnah Mbaru has made a surprising confession about the current Uhuru regime vs previous Raila-Kibaki government.

In hard hitting tweet, the billionaire business mogul said that despite their troubled union, the Raila Kibaki regime delivered alot for Kenya comparing to the current UhuRuto regime that is only borrowing from China and other foreign lenders to finance corruption.

Most notable would be the Thika Super Highway that has revolutionized transport along Kenya’s busiest highway and led to the birth of countless businesses. His statement seemed to cast doubt on the Uhuru-Ruto union from afar.

Mbaru is one of the famed Rwathia, Muranga billionnaires whose property, opulence, abundance and plenty defies explanation.

  2. Uhuru has done a lot to satisfy the people of central. He has allowed and protected them as they pursue their custom of stealing. Under whose regime could a hair dresser carry money in sacks like it were sukuma wiki? Not even during the regime of “I am holding horns, how do you expect me to milk for you?”. was this witnessed.

  4. yes.. am in central and I have had the hardest time during Uhuru regime…. business down… farm input too expensive, school fees too high… then unga…. can’t wait to see him gooonee……!!!

