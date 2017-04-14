”Uhuru has DONE NOTHING For Central and Kenya in General, Better Raila Kibaki”- Jimna Mbaru

City tyconn Hon Jimnah Mbaru has made a surprising confession about the current Uhuru regime vs previous Raila-Kibaki government.
In hard hitting tweet, the billionaire business mogul said that despite their troubled union, the Raila Kibaki regime delivered alot for Kenya comparing to the current UhuRuto regime that is only borrowing from China and other foreign lenders to finance corruption.
Most notable would be the Thika Super Highway that has revolutionized transport along Kenya’s busiest highway and led to the birth of countless businesses. His statement seemed to cast doubt on the Uhuru-Ruto union from afar.
Mbaru is one of the famed Rwathia, Muranga billionnaires whose property, opulence, abundance and plenty defies explanation.
Without any doubt the Kibaki-Raila coalition delivered a lot for Kenyans although it was a marriage with a lot of challenges.
— Jimnah Mbaru (@JimnahMbaru) April 12, 2017
@JimnahMbaru Jubilee are auctioning Kenya to international lenders & looting more than half of these loans. We face a Greece or Cyprus scenario in future
— Natural Justice (@kagrr) April 13, 2017
@fyatuka01 @JimnahMbaru @_ojow They have delivered alot boss, from NYS scams to Afya scam to Land grabbing. Have just mentioned but a few hehehe!
— Otieno Okode (@okodedan) April 13, 2017
@JimnahMbaru @kiruti @Owaahh eeeh 👉👉👉👉 pic.twitter.com/skDecjko0O
— De Gea's Sugar Mama (@Lizutd) January 13, 2017
Comments
Masawa Moses says
It’s true, Thika Supper Highway and all these by passes you see in the country are Kibaki/Raila projects and any government had to complete them.
Nyundo says
Uhuru has done a lot to satisfy the people of central. He has allowed and protected them as they pursue their custom of stealing. Under whose regime could a hair dresser carry money in sacks like it were sukuma wiki? Not even during the regime of “I am holding horns, how do you expect me to milk for you?”. was this witnessed.
Anonymous says
serikali ya Kula nyama wengine wakimeza mate.
Kuria says
yes.. am in central and I have had the hardest time during Uhuru regime…. business down… farm input too expensive, school fees too high… then unga…. can’t wait to see him gooonee……!!!
Anonymous says
AtI unga huko githeri ndio dishi shame on you effing imposter
Anonymous says
mbaru umeamka tena wakati wa uchaguzi
continue with your long slumber
Anonymous says
Go to the delivery portal uwache chocha zako
Rote says
Ur A Great Lier