”Uhuru has DONE NOTHING For Central and Kenya in General, Better Raila Kibaki”- Jimna Mbaru

City tyconn Hon Jimnah Mbaru has made a surprising confession about the current Uhuru regime vs previous Raila-Kibaki government.

In hard hitting tweet, the billionaire business mogul said that despite their troubled union, the Raila Kibaki regime delivered alot for Kenya comparing to the current UhuRuto regime that is only borrowing from China and other foreign lenders to finance corruption.

Most notable would be the Thika Super Highway that has revolutionized transport along Kenya’s busiest highway and led to the birth of countless businesses. His statement seemed to cast doubt on the Uhuru-Ruto union from afar.

Mbaru is one of the famed Rwathia, Muranga billionnaires whose property, opulence, abundance and plenty defies explanation.

Without any doubt the Kibaki-Raila coalition delivered a lot for Kenyans although it was a marriage with a lot of challenges. — Jimnah Mbaru (@JimnahMbaru) April 12, 2017

@JimnahMbaru Jubilee are auctioning Kenya to international lenders & looting more than half of these loans. We face a Greece or Cyprus scenario in future — Natural Justice (@kagrr) April 13, 2017