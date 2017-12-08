Uhuru Dispatches USA Ambassador Bob Godec To Meet Raila Over Dialogue #ResistGodecManipulation

By Anwar Sadat

PHOTO: Nasa leaders Hon. Raila Odinga, Hon. Mudavadi and representatives for other NASA principals met members of the diplomatic community (led by USA Ambassidor Bob’Njoroge’ Godec), Kenya private sector and religious leaders to discuss national dialogue.

Again, NASA Supreme Leader Raila Odinga seems to fall into another trap set by Uhuru in a bid to consolidate power and runway with Presidency.

Uhuru has consistently made use of USA ambassidor Bob R Godec in advancing Jubilee agenda. in the run up to the August polls, ambassador Godec was afrequent guest at Raila’s office/residence where he fooled Raila to beleive that IEBC was to conduct a free amnd fair election.

BIG QUESTION: For how will Raila fall for this power traps set by Mt Kenya mafia via Americans? it happened in 2007, 2013 and again now in 2017.

