TRUTH: Uhuru differences with DP Ruto are irreconcilable, they’ve gone separate ways

DP Ruto has been missing in key public events led by President Uhuru, including critical meetings to address the Coronavirus pandemic fueling speculation of the worsening relationship with his boss President Uhuru.

It should be noted that Ruto started avoiding Uhuru and Statehouse operatives after he accused the president indirectly of using the “system” to block his 2020 presidential bid.

Ruto missed the Harambee House press conference on Sunday where Uhuru was joined with half of the cabinet to announce two more cases of Corona virus and also issued new orders contain the virus.

He also miss last Friday National Security Council meeting chaired by Uhuru in Statehouse, the meeting was attended by members interior CS Matiang’i, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, Chief of Defence Forces Samson Mwathethe, NIS boss Philip Kameru and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

On Thursday last week, Ruto was also absent when the emergency response committee first handed its initial report to the President on its preparedness to counter the pandemic.

As a sign of their waning camaraderie, the DP was also not at the Beyond Zero marathon – which he previously attended with his wife Rachel.

He was also absent when Rift Valley governors led by Elgeyo Marakwet’s Alex Tolgos briefed President Kenyatta on preparations for the Nakuru BBI rally.

Yesterday, Ruto’s office downplayed the claims saying the DP is involved, citing his public remarks asking the public to be cautious.

These are all tale tell signs that their difference are irreconcilable and a break is eminent or has already happened but just together due to constitutional obligations otherwise he could have been sacked long time ago.

The only meaningful event the two did together was the burial of Mzee Moi and since then things seems to move fast, DP Ruto is also isolating himself. Meanwhile Gideon Moi is doing cheza chini, he has been receiving country wide delegations at his home Kabarak an indication that he is set roar. He received a Mt Kenya delegation of 1000 delegates that was led by the region’s elder- Nyeri senator Emprahim Maina.

