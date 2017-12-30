Kenya Today

STORM On Twitter As Kenyans Confirm Award Given To Uhuru is FAKE, Meant To Legitimize Fraudulent Win

So-Called Mandela Institute Of Paris has “given” leadership awards to African leaders including our President, Pierre Nkurunziza & the Zimbabwe Army! I have searched online the bio-data of the Institute’s Founder & President Paul Kananura & is unavailable. Who is he? Fraudster?

  5. THE FOREIGN POWERS WHO KEPT NELSON MANDELA IN JAIL FOR CLOSE TO 30 YEARS HAVE BEEN ERECTING HIS STATUES EVERYWHERE WITH ONE HAND WHILE UNDERMINING SOUTH AFRICAN ECONOMY THAT FAVORS BLACK SOUTH AFRICANS AND AFRICANS EVERYWHERE WITH THE OTHER HAND!

    THIS IS WHAT IS CALLED SCAM ARTISTRY AT IT BEST!

    WHY IS NATIONAL RECONCILIATION ONLY APPLIED TO THE WRONGED BLACK PEOPLE WHILE USA AND EUROPE ALLOW THEMSELVES TO BRUTALLY REVENGE THE DEATHS OF THEIR PEOPLE?

