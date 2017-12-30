STORM On Twitter As Kenyans Confirm Award Given To Uhuru is FAKE, Meant To Legitimize Fraudulent Win

So-Called Mandela Institute Of Paris has “given” leadership awards to African leaders including our President, Pierre Nkurunziza & the Zimbabwe Army! I have searched online the bio-data of the Institute’s Founder & President Paul Kananura & is unavailable. Who is he? Fraudster?
A brilliant mind. Always fact checking. Thank you for saving Kenyans from being hoodwinked .
— Ann Kariuki (@awkariuki) December 29, 2017
It's Kenyatta defrauding Mandela in search of Legitmacy. Unfortunately it does not grow on GOOGLE.
It can only be legitimately given by the Kenyan people thro Free Fair Credible Elections.
— S. W. Ngigi (@SuleiNGI) December 29, 2017
Of course it is fraudulent..No sensible and reputable institution will give an award to UK
— Muhammad sirlarm (@sirlarm) December 30, 2017
he is insinuating that everything to do with @UKenyatta is FAKE
— ? (@aamj1100) December 29, 2017
Maybe they have a River Road Branch, no?
— VioAnne (@vioanne) December 30, 2017
@Justus_Walobwa by the time the French men are through with us they will be playing volleyball on our graves like Rwanda.
— Kenyan Ink (@Tintoidrissou) December 29, 2017
I lost breath while searching for info on that 2017 Mandela awards which begs the question, are awards of such preeminence issued at twilight and in some nondescript locations? Or we awarded ourselves? You know everything is possible here.
— Simonpeter murimi (@Mzalendo_simon) December 29, 2017
Is it possible that the so called ' Mandela Institute' is a creation of @OleItumbi and other jubilee mandarins in preparation for the rigging of the 2017 elections to serve as an ego & legitimacy boost for the githeri president?
— Don Mire (@mire_don) December 30, 2017
Not only you, Nimejabu kusakanya mchana mzima nikashindwa.
— Yusuf (@Mchecheto2) December 29, 2017
probably a propagandist funded undercover by dictators&depots&demagogues for publicity stunts and the like @Citizen_Alert1
— Regina Jowi NyarGem (@luoinnairobi) December 30, 2017
I think it's a mockery award. real Democrats have not been given anything
— KOMBO (@KOMBO_STEVE) December 30, 2017
Was it a democracy or anti-democracy award? I suspect I missed something.
— mwamba onyiego (@ronyiego87) December 30, 2017
Fraudsters honour other fraudsters
— Ayong Kevo (@kelvin_ekai) December 30, 2017
This piece of s….is misusing mandela name I bet he is from africa.this so called institute is akin to a cattle dip sanitize despots
— universal citizen (@mureithikiarie) December 30, 2017
— VioAnne (@vioanne) December 30, 2017
Comments
Clive says
nyinyi pia mjipatie awards wajinga
Arokjasigama says
who in this world can give an award to bangi smoking fool?
Kaluka Mweni says
Of course its fake. Whats the big deal?
Anonymous says
The award is as fake as the so called institute and the Uhuru Presidenc
Anonymous says
THE FOREIGN POWERS WHO KEPT NELSON MANDELA IN JAIL FOR CLOSE TO 30 YEARS HAVE BEEN ERECTING HIS STATUES EVERYWHERE WITH ONE HAND WHILE UNDERMINING SOUTH AFRICAN ECONOMY THAT FAVORS BLACK SOUTH AFRICANS AND AFRICANS EVERYWHERE WITH THE OTHER HAND!
THIS IS WHAT IS CALLED SCAM ARTISTRY AT IT BEST!
WHY IS NATIONAL RECONCILIATION ONLY APPLIED TO THE WRONGED BLACK PEOPLE WHILE USA AND EUROPE ALLOW THEMSELVES TO BRUTALLY REVENGE THE DEATHS OF THEIR PEOPLE?
Alla Silla says
Anonymous says
A SCANDALOUS “PRESIDENT” and his “DEPUTY”!
the pharaoh says
kip should be awarded an EB’s next round. how itwont be fake.