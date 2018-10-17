Instead of crying like a helpless baby, Uhuru should sack ineffective cabinet secretaries

By Jacktone Ambuka Mjumbe

Kenyans Elected Kenyatta As Commander In Chief Of Armed Forces To Make Tough Decisions Not A Crybaby In Chief Of Lamentations.

Media reports indicate that Kenyan president Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta threw hands in the air as he helplessly complained about his inefficient cabinet secretaries that have failed his government. He lamented that cabinet secretaries encourage corruption, preside over ineptitude and lack strategic vision to move Kenya forward.

Listen to me folks. President Kenyatta is not like my mother Christina who hails in a village in western Kenya without executive powers. Kenyatta has enormous powers to fire and hire. He has supervisory powers to ensure people who work under him deliver services to Kenyans.

Instead of crying like a helpless baby, I expect Mr. Kenyatta to fire and replace ineffective cabinet secretaries. After all, the constitution gives him those powers.

Instead of throwing hands in the air and crying to Kenyans who elected him to ensure the government runs effectively in response to people’s needs, Mr. Kenyatta should show leadership by asserting his authority.

Kenyans elected a commander in chief of armed forces not a cry baby in chief of lamentations. If he can’t lead, he should accept to be led by honorably resigning.



By and large, for a president to act decisively without elements of insecurities, he must get express and unquestionable mandate from the people. In Kenyan context, I believe Mr. Kenyatta lacks full democratic mandate from the people courtesy of successive electoral fraud. He earned the mandate he has from a corrupt system that rules Kenya with fraud.

That’s why Mr. Kenyatta lacks democratic authority to take decisive action. African saying would sum up aptly: “the fish rots from the head.”

Meanwhile lawyer Ahmednassir has described Uhuru as a one man general with nobody to implement his agenda. He was speaking to Jeff Koinange on JKL Live.