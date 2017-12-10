Shock: Uhuru Confirms 2022 Presidential Election Is Already Rigged, Mafia To Select Winner.

By Kamasasa E

President Uhuru while addressing mourners in Muranga confirmed 2022 presidential vote winner is already, he said he is done talking politics and Opposition should wait and try talk to William Ruto in 2022.

“Siasa zimeisha isipokuwa wengine wanafikiria hazijaisha kwa hivyo wale wanataka tuongee wangoje 2022 wataongea na William,” he said.

This is loosely translated as “Those pushing to have talks with me should know time is gone, they can wait for 2022 and talk with [Deputy President] William Ruto, right now we are busy serving Kenyans.”

Now, you may want to ask why has NASA refused to recognise Uhuru as president and terming his regime a FRAUD? It’s because of the electoral fraud. What NASA is asking for is ELECTORAL REFORMS not power sharing /political talk.

Uhuru further said he is more than ready to form a government with Raila. But he strongly opposes ELECTORAL REFORMS. He says NO to electoral reforms. You see Kenyans? Uhuru is willing to share the government with Raila but not initiating electoral reforms. What does that tell you? It actually confirms the script that there is already a mercenary and machinery in place to RIG and STEAL the future polls. This puts 2022 polls in doubt.

I am fully convinced, Let Raila be SWORN IN on Tuesday. We can’t rear and pamper an electoral fraud. This country is for all of us not a selected few who will always get power through fraudulent means.

Wacheni Baba AAPISHWE!