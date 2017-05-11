WHAT Uhuru Can Learn From Retired President Mzee Moi- REDEMPTION !

By Anwar Sadat

Uhuru Kenyatta can learn one thing from Moi about redemption. Going towards the 2002 elections, Moi was the most hated politician in Kenya: Under his government, Kenyans went through difficult economic times.

But because he oversaw a free and transparent elections, and peaceful handed over power, Kenyans quickly forgot the Nyayo days, as the new NARK administration embarked on a process to rebuild the Kenyan economy.

Uhuru has done worse compared Moi. But Kenyans are a forgiving people. We live not in the past, but strive to make tomorrow better.

Uhuru has the opportunity to redeem himself: organize and oversee a free and transparent elections, hand over power peacefully to the incoming NASA government, retire to Gatundu, and collect his pension as Kenyans begin the difficult task of rebuilding the broken economy.

If he does that, as Kenyans will continue to enjoy the fruits of a working government such as growing economy, lower prices of basic stuff, etc brought about by NASA, the sufferings of the Jubilee era will be buried in the sea of forgetfulness.

The choice is his and how he wish to be remembered after 8/8/17 is a decision he will have to make for himself. My hope is that he will choose the route of a statesman, and retire on 8/8/17 peacefully.

To those on the verge of giving up, we ask you to hold on a little longer. 8/8/17 marks a new beginning in our national history. For those who have been forgotten, crushed by the hard economic times brought upon us by this government, you will never be forgotten in a NASA government. Raila Odinga will work to make your lives better from day one.

All Kenyans will be welcomed to the table in NASA government, not to be eaten or as waiters as it has happened in the past, but as equal partners in this transformation journey that we will all walk together.

Vote NASA for a better and a working nation