Uhuru cabinet reshuffle is useless and doesn’t address mega corruption, disappointing !

By Gilbert O Kenya

Uhuru’s mini-cabinet reshuffle doesn’t come with the shock effect needed to resuscitate his ailing Jubilee government.

It would appear that, in the purge against corruption, Uhuru it too tall and big on tough talk and empty threats, but extremely short and small in action.

Sacking a clueless CS like Rashid Echesa is nothing to write home about. The man shouldn’t have been a CS in the first place.

A reshuffle where so many corrupt and incompetent CSs are retained makes no sense at all, especially when the country is reeling from unprecedented mega corruption scandals.

The grand theft has made the lives of a majority of Kenyans unbearable.

Most of us expected the president to take advantage of a major reshuffle, to get rid of CS’s who have been adversely mentioned in the shameless racketeering and Wheeler dealing, where billions of taxpayers money got lost.

The most unfortunate thing about the reshuffle, however, is the fact that the president seems to give political considerations more prominence than meritocracy and competence.

Take for instance the ministries of Agriculture and Sports.

We are a country which prides itself as the home of world beaters, when it comes to sports like athletics and rugby, just to name but a few.

We also keep saying that Agriculture is the backbone of our economy. Yet these two ministries are always either given to thieves or grossly incompetent fellas to run them!

Forget about the outgoing semiliterate and ever-militant Rashid Echesa for a second. I suspect that the man spent the last one year trying to understand his job description and his sacking was long overdue. The man literally begged to be sacked.

But then again, does Amina Mohamed have any clue about how the sports ministry is run? The lady has been flip flopping like a headless chicken in the ministry of education! I guess she’ll look more lost in the Ministry of Sports.

The only good thing the president has done today is giving the education docket to Prof Magoha. The man is a bulldozer who is likely to streamline the ailing education sector. But that’s if the fierce cartels will let him work.

Now address the corruption question Mr. President. This mini reshuffle isn’t going to make us forget about the stolen billions.

Arrest the thieves in your cabinet, beginning with your principal assistant. That way we’ll know that you are prepared to walk the tough talk.