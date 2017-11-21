Uhuru Biggest Dillema; Deep Divisions Even In Mt Kenya, No Country To Rule

WE HAVE A RULING BUT NO COUNTRY TO BE RULED*

By E Njenga

The Supreme Court has ruled to uphold the re-election of Uhuru and Ruto as we largely expected. That was the easier part but some think it is over. It is not.

Today we have a ruling but we have no country to be ruled. We have been ethnically and politically radicalised beyond hope. No ruling can cure such.

I see people celebrating and my heart is filled with pain and fear for the future ahead. Where we are moving on towards is worse than where we have been these past years.

When you see people celebrating the victory of those who have looted the country clean and left their lives in ruins there are reasons to be very afraid. This is a catastrophic hero’s worship that beggars belief and whose consequences are better imagined than experienced.

We all know how incompetent this government has been. This is not a government that can handle even the simplest of a crisis.

After looting our country for four years Jubilee is now robbing us our rights as voters to punish it. The Presidency which was used as a shield against ICC is being used as shield against the consequences of looting.

Many who have a job to report to must feel impatient with our current paralysis. Be reminded if you must that progress which leaves so many behind is no progress.

A situation where leaders live like god and citizens like dogs is not tenable. We better stagnate and resolve it than move on and later regress to lower levels than where we are at now. There is no wisdom in building on sinking sand. Today we have no foundation for nation building. Whatever we think we are building going forward is no more useful than a castle in the sky. This will be clear soon.