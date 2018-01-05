EXPOSED: Uhuru and Ambassador Godec Pushing Raila To Name Half Of The Cabinet?

By Anwar Sadat

Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee wanted a coalition government even before the elections. The Americans wanted Jubilee and NASA to form a coalition government.

NASA never wanted a coalition government. Uhuru and the Americans are now forcing Jubilee and NASA to a coalition government.

Should NASA and Jubilee form a coalition government, William Ruto will be the winner; If they don’t, William Ruto will be the loser.

A coalition government seems like the only practical solution at this point besides secession.

Word has it that the list read out was mainly from Uhuru and Jubilee side and that DP Ruto will be releasing names pf his nominees. It looks like the American Ambassador, the man running the Kenyan government, want NASA to be in charge of Devolution, Foreign Affairs, and a few more ministries!

Let’s be practical and realistic.

Well, it is in DP Ruto’s best political interest that a few of NASA politicians mainly VP Kalonzo Musyoka and VP Musalia Mudavadi and even Raila join government. Many will agree that Kalonzo and Musalia are beyond being mere cabinet ministers.

If we revisit NASA’s draft structure of government, UhuRuto can create supra cabinet portfolios that will be attractive to both Kalonzo and Musalia. For example naming of Chief ministers who will have ministries to supervise.

It is important for Ruto make sure that all top politicians are also implicated in corruption and ensure they carry a piece of Jubilee’s burden. So that come 2022 none of the top politicians will claim to be clean, everybody will have been implicated in mega corruption and thus a level playing field.

Otherwise after the end of Uhuru’s second term, William Ruto will have been a co- president for 10 years; a position he can use to influence government policy to create jobs and lower the unemployment rate, improve the lives of Kenyans, fight corruption, and ensure that the lot of Kenyans is better than when they took power in 2013.

If the economy continue to deteriorate, the unemployment rate continue to increase, Kenyans continue to struggle, the tax burden on ordinary Kenyans continue to rise, the government continue to spend public money in projects that doesn’t add value to the Kenyan economy like Kshs 150 millions on Children Christmas party, and the cost of living continue increase; then what will be the motivation for voting for Ruto for another 10 years?

Shouldn’t our vote be based on performance?

I agree with the majority of Kikuyu leaders that though Ruto is Uhuru’s Deputy, Kenyans will choose their next leader based on performance and not just political party.

Mt Kenya mafia clique have made it clear that that those who supported Uhuru’s re-election were sorted upfront and Uhuru owes no one any debt.

In the next elections, my vote will only be worn by performance. And as is always the case in times when Kenyan president’s retire, Uhuru will ensure the elections of 2022 will be free and fair, and I know who will not win that election

