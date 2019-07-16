Kenya Today

Twitter on fire after Lawyer Donald Kipkorir’s exposes reggae stars Morgan heritage, Alaine as con artists

Flashy lawyer Donald B. Kipkorir has sent micro-blogging site, Twitter into a frenzy after he claimed that Jamaican singers, Alaine and Morgan Heritage are little known artistes in the Caribbean country.

According to the lawyer who has been vacationing in Jamaica for a week, Kenyans are responsible for making the artistes stars.

Donald also mentioned that the three members of Morgan Heritage that were in Kenya for Tomorrow’s Leaders Festival in June, are in fact con artists.

His followers also weighed in on the matter, noting that he could have confused the locals with his Kalenjin accent.

Others thought that the flamboyant lawyer was being flat out ignorant.
Here are some sentiments:

