Twitter on fire after Lawyer Donald Kipkorir’s exposes reggae stars Morgan heritage, Alaine as con artists

Flashy lawyer Donald B. Kipkorir has sent micro-blogging site, Twitter into a frenzy after he claimed that Jamaican singers, Alaine and Morgan Heritage are little known artistes in the Caribbean country.

According to the lawyer who has been vacationing in Jamaica for a week, Kenyans are responsible for making the artistes stars.

I was in Jamaica for one week & travelled across the country. I asked the drivers I used & waiters in the restaurants I visited if they knew Alaine or Morgan Heritage .. None of the Jamaicans I asked knew them … They are unknowns in Jamaica .. Kenya makes “stars” of non-stars. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) July 16, 2019

Donald also mentioned that the three members of Morgan Heritage that were in Kenya for Tomorrow’s Leaders Festival in June, are in fact con artists.

And FYI, the three members in Kenya left the group in 1994 … though unknown, Morgan Heritage is a family band, all who still live in Jamaica … the three in Kenya are conning Kenyans …. The trio aren’t Members of Morgan Heritage. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) July 16, 2019

Real Stars have over a Million Followers on social media … look st the top stars in Jamaica or in Europe or America … or even in South Africa or Nigeria … you can’t be a STAR with 100K Followers …. that is not how it is. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) July 16, 2019

His followers also weighed in on the matter, noting that he could have confused the locals with his Kalenjin accent.

Others thought that the flamboyant lawyer was being flat out ignorant.

Here are some sentiments: