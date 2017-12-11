The Truth: Everybody In This Country Is For Sale, USA And UK Know But They After Tenders….

By Adung’osi Ikol
The problem with this country is that everyone is for sale. Of course the West knows very well the people’s will was subverted, and that our future is being auctioned, but this regime has them very well oiled with contracts to build useless roads we don’t need and being clients for their Shylock services.
If you want to know how much those guys don’t care about us and despise us, look at the Dutch envoy who came here and treated us to pleasantries only to go back to her country and tweet about how a sham the electoral process was. These guys want us to accept mediocrity they never would allow in their own countries. I wish their taxpayers knew what they do here! Of course the Chinese know where the bread is buttered. They are the biggest beneficiaries of our reckless borrowing. But ask Venezuela. When these guys come for you, you will be repaying their debts using barrels of crude oil from Turukana.
The regime simply wants all this to be over so they can set on their task of eating. Most NASA leaders want to join in the feast and so they only pretend to sympathize with RAO because he is the key to their survival should they face by elections. And with the devolution money disbursed, these guys don’t give a rats ass about the principles we stand for. They want to set upon eating. We are wasting their time!
Which is why we as Kenyans should realize we are alone in the belly of the beast. Whether JP or NASA just know that we are in the deep end. Those who voted for this regime, I don’t blame you. You are victims just like anyone else. And we will all suffer together. All these talks about this regime somehow fighting corruption in the second term is laughable. This regime was built for corruption. A leopard doesn’t change its spots. And the worst part is that the only person who was capable of at least putting up a fight is washed up!
Comments
Gordon Kalorna Teti says
RAILA ODINGA is on the right side of history
Raila Odinga has accomplished all that is humanly possible in the circumstances. Raila Odinga is facing serious powerful forces both locally and internationally working against his push to bring real and meaning change for the benefit of the Kenyan people. Kenyans should accept the TRUTH that Canaan is not possible in our generation and will not be possible in the generation of our children and that of the children of our children due to the power that those who are for status quo wield. The forces for status quo are much more powerful and entrenched than those fighting for change in Kenya. We thank God for Raila Odinga. Him, like president Nelson Mandela, has done his part and contributed to the general well-being of Kenyans. Nelson Mandela brought the apartheid government down but did not dismantle the apartheid economic system in South Africa as black South Africans are still languishing in poverty. Raila Odinga brought down KANU regime but did dismantle the KANU elaborate political and economic network. He brought the new Constitution which is under serious threat by the KANU political and economic network. Raila Odinga has done his part for humanity and therefore he is in the right side of history.
Anonymous says
But The poor little Gambian People won and removed their oppressor!! Ivory Coast resisted and won Bagbo is languishing in ICC Hague for life.You Kenyans are Yapping. Corrupt known Cowardsof stupid tribes skinned by 2 dominants ruthless tribes Kales and Kikuyus .
The Marshall says
Raila has to be president of Kenya and this he will be. Just watch.