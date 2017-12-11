The Truth: Everybody In This Country Is For Sale, USA And UK Know But They After Tenders….

By Adung’osi Ikol

The problem with this country is that everyone is for sale. Of course the West knows very well the people’s will was subverted, and that our future is being auctioned, but this regime has them very well oiled with contracts to build useless roads we don’t need and being clients for their Shylock services.

If you want to know how much those guys don’t care about us and despise us, look at the Dutch envoy who came here and treated us to pleasantries only to go back to her country and tweet about how a sham the electoral process was. These guys want us to accept mediocrity they never would allow in their own countries. I wish their taxpayers knew what they do here! Of course the Chinese know where the bread is buttered. They are the biggest beneficiaries of our reckless borrowing. But ask Venezuela. When these guys come for you, you will be repaying their debts using barrels of crude oil from Turukana.

The regime simply wants all this to be over so they can set on their task of eating. Most NASA leaders want to join in the feast and so they only pretend to sympathize with RAO because he is the key to their survival should they face by elections. And with the devolution money disbursed, these guys don’t give a rats ass about the principles we stand for. They want to set upon eating. We are wasting their time!

Which is why we as Kenyans should realize we are alone in the belly of the beast. Whether JP or NASA just know that we are in the deep end. Those who voted for this regime, I don’t blame you. You are victims just like anyone else. And we will all suffer together. All these talks about this regime somehow fighting corruption in the second term is laughable. This regime was built for corruption. A leopard doesn’t change its spots. And the worst part is that the only person who was capable of at least putting up a fight is washed up!