Trouble Brewing in Ukambani after Kalonzo Accepted Uhuru job, Kivutha to take Over

Kalonzo Musyoka’s decision to become Uhuru’s errand boy, and perhaps his sycophant-in-chief, has riled some of his supporters among them, Kivutha Kibwana and Johnstone Muthama. These supporters also appear helpless since Kalonzo made it clear he would not be entertaining any questions about his latest decision. What they fail to see, however, is that Kalonzo has limited options, if no option, if he wants to keep his presidential ambitions alive.



But first there is need to appreciate the fact that the Tseikuru man is jobless, and he has been so since 2013 when Uhuru and Ruto got into power. It is quite apparent that engaging in opposition without being an elected representative does not earn one some money at the end month. As such, the temptation to seek employment even from one’s political opponent is real. For this, the Muthamas should cut Kalonzo some slack.

Secondly, Kalonzo knows the numbers of those who see him as a presidential material is dwindling because of his lack of forthrightness. He is perceived to be indecisive hence the monicker water melon, and the way his skipping of the swearin ceremony and the reasons he gave thereof portrayed as a weaker leader. Knowing this, he must have decided to work with Uhuru, as he quietly ponders to exit politics altogether. This is not far removed from the truth and if it is the case, the glee of his critics and political opponents will be brightly pulsating for it will be one obstacle out, albeit a weak one

Lastly, in the event he is still in politics, Kalonzo may have realized that his presidential ambitions are doomed if he does not get support from Raila Odinga or Uhuru Kenyatta or William Ruto. Without these characters’ support, he can only go far. But the support from Baba does not look forthcoming, for all intents and purposes, he is on the race and probably will be until he cannot longer run. Ruto’s support is out of question — he started campaigning five years ago. Only Uhuru can support Kalonzo, for one he is not running again and two, he is planning to shock his Jubilee party on his pick to succeed him. Kalonzo could be hanging by this thread.