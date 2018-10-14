Kenya Today

Tough Questions Than NEMA And Governor Sonko Cannot Answer Over Demolition of Nyayo Highrise Building

SHAME ON NEMA!

“When the construction started and they were using dynamite …we called NEMA;

When the construction began and collapsed we sent pictures to NEMA;

When they started laying gabions we sent pictures to NEMA;

When dust and all night noise in construction went on ..we complained to NEMA;

Today NEMA says they are bringing down this elegant apartment building!

Nairobi Dam stinks, especially when it rains..NEMA does nothing;

The dam is Hyacinthe-crazy, a dirty, filthy home to many undesirable creatures, including malaria-spreading mosquitoes…NEMA does nothing;

Today NEMA wants to sound surprised that Sifa Apartments is on LAP land and there’s a river flowing from ngong feeding this dam!

SHAME on you NEMA!”

