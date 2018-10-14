Tough Questions Than NEMA And Governor Sonko Cannot Answer Over Demolition of Nyayo Highrise Building

SHAME ON NEMA!

“When the construction started and they were using dynamite …we called NEMA;

When the construction began and collapsed we sent pictures to NEMA;

When they started laying gabions we sent pictures to NEMA;

When dust and all night noise in construction went on ..we complained to NEMA;

Today NEMA says they are bringing down this elegant apartment building!

Nairobi Dam stinks, especially when it rains..NEMA does nothing;

The dam is Hyacinthe-crazy, a dirty, filthy home to many undesirable creatures, including malaria-spreading mosquitoes…NEMA does nothing;

Today NEMA wants to sound surprised that Sifa Apartments is on LAP land and there’s a river flowing from ngong feeding this dam!

SHAME on you NEMA!”