Top Reactions On Sonko Nominating Miguna To Be Nairobi Deputy Governor; #MadLove

Here are some of the top comments on Mike Sonko nominating NRMKe Geneneral Miguna Miguna to be the deputy governor

Congratulations Miguna Miguna for the deserved nomination as Deputy Governor of Nairobi County. The cartels are now in deep shit. pic.twitter.com/fMG7niIZx5 — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) May 16, 2018

Miguna will not become the Deputy Governor of Nairobi. Take that to the bank. — Sakaja Johnson (@SakajaJohnson) May 17, 2018

Congratulations Janyando. Miguna Miguna should now stop his social media onslaught on everybody and serve Nairobians. — Babu Owino (@Babu_Owino) May 17, 2018

In the Union between Gov. Mike Sonko & Deputy Governor Miguna Miguna, some see a Faustian Bargain that will end in a Greek Tragedy; am optimistic & see a Union Of Zeus & Alcmane that led to victory in the Hericles … Nairobi is entering uncharted waters & shore is yonder! — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) May 17, 2018

Miguna is the right person despite he was in the race..yasipite dwele tungange ya jao.. — opakasi jackson (@OpakasiJ) May 16, 2018

My sources from state house have confirmed. Sonko differed with Jubilee cartels that were keen on having one of their own as Deputy Governor so that they impeach Sonko thereafter. He nominated Miguna as a shield. Should they impeach him, Miguna becomes Governor. And that is bad!! — Lord Mutai (@ItsMutai) May 17, 2018

Imagine living in Nairobi with a population of 5 million Kenyans and you have Sonko as Governor and Miguna as Deputy Governor…some jokes are not just in bad taste but are cruel too. — Ahmednasir Abdullahi (@ahmednasirlaw) May 17, 2018

It was always possible that Sonko differed with Jubilee cartels who were keen on having one of their own as Deputy Governor so that they impeach Sonko thereafter. He nominated Miguna as a shield. Should they impeach him, Miguna becomes Governor. And check mate — Lord Mutai (@ItsMutai) May 17, 2018

CHANGE SWEEPING across Kenyan airspace. If Dr Miguna Miguna can swiftly become His Excellency, the 2nd Deputy Governor of Nairobi, so will @kipmurkomen become a "Fisher of Men" … Yes, anything is possible … Start to believe, "boarding" the reality! #ConsumersBeware @MikeSonko pic.twitter.com/2XLxvnKItQ — Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) (@ConsumersKenya) May 17, 2018

NAIROBI MCAs reject Governor Sonko's pick of Miguna Miguna for deputy; say he must be a member of the Jubilee Party. See how we fight development and good leadership. Indeed we deserve every shit hole moment as Kenyans — SokoAnalyst (@SokoAnalyst) May 17, 2018