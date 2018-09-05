TOP REACTIONS On the Killing Of Sharon Otieno, A Pregnant University Student In Migori

Following the murder of slay queen Sharon Otieno by a gang suspected to have been hired by her sponsor, various Kenyans have raised their concerns as to what befell Sharon and way forward, we sampled a few via Facebook.

Caroline G :Women, we need to call ourselves to a side meeting and stop running away from facts.

When a young girl with zero income is dating an old powerful rich married man, what goes into her head? That the man loves her? That she is special and different from his wives, mistresses and concubines?

Nay…The man is using you just like you are using his wealth, power and resources and can dispose you off at his earliest convenience if you pose any threats to his career, or family or other achievements.

There are several socialites who are making it look like it OK and stylish for a young woman to load herself with make up and live a 7star lifestyle off the sweat of men.

Unless there are other young, beautiful and successful women who are willing to stand up and say HARD WORK PAYS, then we truly have a lost generation.

There must be women out here who earn their living decently. Who work hard, achieve and give themselves the kind of lifestyles they envision.

Please wake up, speak up and save your sisters.

It is that serious.

Fenwicks T: So they think young ladies who have sponsors deserve such ends? Killing a human being is wrong. Simple. Even the state no longer hangs its convicts on death row

Lydia Ngaira; How do you pounce on a heavily expectant lady take away her life with another in her womb? Whatever stories are coming up about Sharon, she didnt deserve such kind of an exit.



Victor Marende: A comrade for a comrade. The lady in the photo is called Sharon, a second year student from Rongo University, she is alleged to have been the girlfriend of Migori County Governor Obado. Six months of pregnancy and she has now been murdered in cold blood after she allegedly dared to expose the governor on several issues. As youth leaders across the nation we demand for clear answers from the Office of The Governor Migori County, the police Migori County and Homabay County, Report from the DCI and any other relevant agencies within a period of 48 hours starting now failure to which we will act indipendently on the issue. #JusticeForSharon

Signed

Victor Marende

Executive Director UGK

Stella Mueni High time girls learn the danger of these sponsors but they never learn. Choices have consequences