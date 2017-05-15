TOP Raila aide Silas Jakakimba ENDORSES ODM List of Nominees to EALA

As ODM Life Member No. 002302, I do hereby fully support the Party’s decision to nominate Hons. Pareno Judith, Zain Abubakar and my big brother Ronald Ng’eny (below), to the East African Legislative Assembly effective 4th June, 2017.

While solidly united behind the Captain Raila Odinga, we remain fully focused on the BIGGEST agenda of the times – capturing political power thru the National Super Alliance as a first step to restoring the Hopes and Promise Kenyans ever had as of January 2003.

Signed.

14/5/2017.

SILAS JAKAKIMBA,

AFRAHA STADIUM,

NAKURU, KENYA.



