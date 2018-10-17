Quotable Quotes By Ahmednassir Abdullahi while on Jeff Koinange Live, JKLive

Here are the Top Quotes by senior counsel Ahmednassir Abdullahi on JKL Live – Citizen TV:



1. Ahmednasir: The president does not have people who support him and implement his agenda. He is a one man army; a general without soldiers #JKLive

2.Ahmednasir: Raila is the most consequential leader in Kenya in the last 2 decades; he creates the narrative, creates the chaos, creates the peace. He’s more consequential than the last 2 presidents we had in terms of him making history either for the right or wrong reason #JKLive

3. Ahmednasir: The president is preoccupied with a lot of things and most of those things are not necessary for his legacy #JKLive



4. Ahmednasir on Big 4: Those are four things the government does every time, there is no need to base your legacy on that; food security is always there, this government has invested a lot in healthcare #JKLive

5. Ahmednasir: If Uhuru wanted to leave a proper legacy he would have added law and order #JKLive

6. Ahmednasir: It is okay for Uhuru to say that this (Big 4) is his agenda but he has not solved the problems at the grassroots. Nobody knows what this big 4 agenda is #JKLive

7. Ahmednasir: There is no harm if you have four things in your agenda as long as you can deliver #JKLive

8. Ahmednasir: The burden is not really the borrowing but the taxing. In Africa I think Kenyans are taxed the most. Even when tax is paid Kenyans are not sure that it will be of benefit to them #JKLive

9. Ahmednasir: I pay 250K per month for electricity in my house and I do not have a factory there #JKLive

10. Ahmednasir: When your power is expensive you cannot be competitive in the manufacturing industry #JKLive

11. Ahmednasir: People ignore him because there are no consequences for ignoring Uhuru; and it is not that they are performing #JKLive

12. Ahmednasir: I do not think the big 4 has been launched officially, we need a ceremony, come on (chuckles), so that Kenyans can appreciate that the program for the big 4 has started #JKLive

13. Do you think the president and his deputy are reading from the same script? ~ Jeff Koinange

Ahmednasir: No, we have to tell the truth, I do not think they are #JKLive

14. Ahmednasir: I do not think the Ministry of Agriculture has given Kenyans a blueprint on how food security will be attained in the next 2-4 years #JKLive

15. Ahmednasir: The chemistry between Uhuru and Ruto is not as good as it was #JKLive

16. Ahmednasir: The former DCI boss was a disgrace the only thing he used to investigate was expired title deeds, only. The current DCI concentrates on the right job #JKLive

17. Ahmednasir: Parliament does not vet people it is a conveyor belt; there is no vetting in parliament, parliament is dead I’m surprised you are talking about parliament #JKLive

18. Ahmednasir: The president should say that he will go after the people who took that money #JKLive

19. Ahmednasir: Kenya has enough hospitals, we have hospitals everywhere but is there medicine, are there enough doctors and nurses? #JKLive

20. Ahmednasir: Uhuru has become the most powerful president since independence, he is more powerful than his father, Moi and Kibaki; Uhuru has no opponents. People are fighting to play second fiddle to him and he is not taking advantage of that #JKLive

21. Ahmednasir: Uhuru can push any agenda he wants and nobody will oppose him #JKLive