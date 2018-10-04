Top Quotes By Marathon World Champion Eliud Kipchoge, Something for DP Ruto To Learn

Words from Legendary Eliud Kipchoge, The GREATEST OF ALL TIME- GOAT! Eliud sat down with Jeff Koinange on JKL and these are some of the top quotes we were able to pick. A very inspiring gentleman, if only our politicians can be just say 25% of what Eliud is. Watch him in the clip below.

1. “I believe in teamwork. I don’t believe in shining alone. 100% of myself is nothing if it only amounts to 1% of the team’s performance.”



2. ‘I don’t run for money, I run to inspire people ”

3. ‘If money is your main focus, it’s like driving very fast on a highway while concentrating on the rear view mirror!’



4. ‘It feels good to break a world record and inspire billions of youth that if you work hard and run clean then you will be successful’



5. “I don’t run by my legs; I run by my heart and my mind”



6. “The moment you start having too much pride then that is a sign of failure”



7. “Independence is good, but interdependence is GREAT”



8. “Records are meant to be broken”



9. “I don’t have a problem with discipline, I made discipline my lifestyle”



10. “You cannot be successful without a good team”

~ Eliud Kipchoge





