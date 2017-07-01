EXPOSED: The Top Performing Governor and It Is Not Alfred Mutua, Check Out Prof Kivutha Kibwana of Makueni County!

By Cyprian Nyamwamu

I honor The Makueni Governor my friend Prof. Kivutha Kibwana greatly. He has given #DevolutionIsTheRevolution a good name. This is the face of integrity in our politics.

Humble, listening, honest performer. Yet he doesn’t get 5% the media hype Alfred Mutua gets.



Hon Mutinda Kavemba adds:>>

This is the real revolutionary in terms of making Devolution work for the People.

No other County has put such an elaborate grassroot consultation network than the County govt of Makueni.

Mutua is all form and No substance thus the fixation with media hype and Personal glorification while Kivutha Kibwana is all Substance with form taking a secondary position.

He is not keen on getting credit like he is with sustainably sorting out the challenges that face his People.

May GOD continue blessing him as he diligently serves humanity.

Rare breed of Politician indeed!