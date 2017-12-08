‘You Are Being Tribal, Nothing Like Treason In Our Laws’-Top Lawyers Lecture AG Githu Muigai

In a series of tweets, lawyers Donald Kipkorir, Prof Makau Mutua, Apollo Mobya among others sought to educate AG Prof Githu Muigai and senior counsel Ahmednassir Abdullahi over the Treason laws in our constitution and penal code; sample below tweets:>>

AG Muigai’s statement of an Odinga presidential oath as treason is POLITICAL, not LEGAL. Nowhere does the constitution FORBID such an oath. Stop Njonjo-like pronouncements, Mr Muigai https://t.co/EhX2NsjiOX — Prof Makau Mutua (@makaumutua) December 7, 2017

As a matter of law, a presidential oath by ODINGA is an act of CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE. It's an EXPRESSIVE right protected by the CONSTITUTION. To call it TREASON is HYPERBOLE to justify REPRESSION. AG Muigai VIOLATES his oath of office by giving MISLEADING and WRONG legal advice. — Prof Makau Mutua (@makaumutua) December 7, 2017

Dear Kenya Media .. Constitutional Officers cannot exercise powers outside their mandate .. if Police IG issues a Memo transferring Judges, you will ignore it bec he doesn’t have such powers .. Same to AG advice on Treason .. AG doesn’t have such powers .. His advise was vacuous! — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) December 7, 2017

High treason my foot! As a Commissioner for Oaths, I'm ready & willing to administer oath pursuant to Oaths & Statutory Declaration Act Chapter 15 of the Laws of Kenya to any person including to @RailaOdinga. — Apollo Mboya, HSC (@MboyaApollo) December 7, 2017

I agree with Prof Githu that it's treason for Hon Raila to swear himself as President of the Republic of Kenya. But I agree with my freind @DonaldBKipkorir that Hon Raila can swear himself in a mock ceremony or as President of NASA… https://t.co/8rrC8wrTls — Ahmednasir Abdullahi (@ahmednasirlaw) December 7, 2017

Treason Laws are in Statute Book Of every Country in the World, yet no Country has in recent memory charged anyone with a Treason …. Treason Laws were left behind in 18th Century … And it is DPP who interprets criminal law, not AG .. Constitution took away AG powers. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) December 7, 2017

With most tremendous deference to my friend & teacher, AG Githu Muigai, his interpretation of intended “swearing” of Raila Odinga is lazy, incoherent, false & court jestering ..Treason is when one plans to incapacitate the President or to remove him contrary to the Constitution. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) December 7, 2017

Kenyans should learn to trust our Constitution … Chapter 9 of it provides for One President at a time who is also the Commander In Chief Of the Armed Forces & roadmap on assumption & removal from office … The Constitution doesn’t bar other Presidents & there is no Treason. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) December 5, 2017