Top Government Officials Are Homosexuals including A Minister, CAS, PS, MPs etc And It Should Not Worry You!

Tim Cook, the Apple CEO, came out as a gay a few years ago to end all manner of speculation, citing his reason as, “my contribution to make the world a just and better place.” He said he wanted to tell children that you can be gay and still go ahead to do great things.

He is a very quiet and very private guy.

He was the first CEO of a Fortune 500 company to come out.

Apple products are some of the most prized electronics in the world.

Tim Cook says that when he will die, he will give all his wealth to charitable causes. Presently he is nearly $1 billion worthy of wealth.

He has never stolen from anyone.

He minds his business.

But we have homophobic people in this country.

Our leaders are presumably straight. If being straight is right,

then you would expect our leaders to be charitable with the billions they steal. They hoarse all the wealth and often die like prisoners, having lived such a poor life: chasing deals, building terrible houses, sleeping around and feeling important.

Cook, cycles, he is a fitness enthusiast and enjoys his quietude in peace all the while ensuring Apple products are the best.

What I am saying, it is fine to oppose homosexuality citing whatever creed-cultural or religious.

But as you grow older, you should be humble enough to know that having an opinion about someone’s sexual orientation should be the least of your worries. Check your blood sugar.

Help your son with school assignments. Call your mother and father to check on them. Mind your business.

If you believe in God, then the much you can do is pray for the gay, but ensure you are not an adulterer or a fornicate, because nowhere in the Bible does it list homosexuality as a sin, with including fornication and adultery.

But most importantly mind your business.