TOP 40 UNDER 40 AWARDS

By David Osiany via FB

TOP 40 UNDER 40 AWARD CEREMONY

Delighted to have received the #Top40Under40 award alongside incredible men who have done remarkably in their various careers. I was also glad to give the appreciation speech on behalf of the awardees and reminded us that the award wasn’t the pinnacle but a mere beginning.

I reminded us that if the cumulative talent in all 40 of us cannot be instrumentalized for the good and growth of our nation, then we are merely aristocrats in a country deeply in need of solutions. This award calls on us not to resort to navel-gazing, rather to embark on a journey of self-improvement because the hope of many more now rest on our shoulders. Hope for for mentorship. Hope for improvement. Hope for solutions.

I’m once more humbled by this honor, yet deeply grateful to all of you who have continually been supportive of the work I do for our nation. Thanks BUSINESS DAILY AFRICA for having found me fit to bear the badge of honor on behalf of many other incredibly great men of Kenya. #ForwardsAndUpwards