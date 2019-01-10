Moses Kuria Tongue-Slip in Kiambu opened the Pandoras Box sending DP Ruto to retirement

By Rashid Nzambu

Tongue-Slips in Kiambu open the Pandoras Box!

An inebriate tongue in Kiambu let loose – WACHA UJINGA!

Another Kiambu tongue retorted with a colourful: SHENZI WEWE!

This, of course, loosened Kenyan Social Media tongues!

A year that began with two houses united against each other ended with both in shambolic infighting!

Social Media amateur comedians from the dismantled NASA House waxed:

“You stole our Presidency, and We Stole your President”. Probably an echo from the now forgotten: Wakipiga, tunapiga; wakihesabu, tunahesabu; Wakiiba, tuna….”!

But beneath all this hilarious exchanges there is confusion amongst Kenyan voters and frustration and fear amongst the political class.

The Canaanites (NASA) are complaining of their Joshua having abandoned them at the banks of River Jordan.

The Jubilants on the other hand are complaining that their “victorious” captain has taken off with the “Cup of Development”!

In other words, the two handshakes, Uhuru and Baba, seem to have abandoned their respective people.

So where are they? What are they doing? Who is in-charge of the government?

We elected an opposition….Where are they?

Why is everyone talking of the harvest of 2022, when the crops are dying now in the 2019 season?

Speculations and Promises of 2022 cannot feed our hungry children in 2019.

Why are people talking of Amending the half-implemented 2010 Katiba, instead of enforcing it?

What is this juvenile lie that a Prime Minister can Check the Powers of the President (or vice versa)?

The most popular Party will produce both the President and the Prime Minister. So if the Party has sinister motives, how will they check each other?

I think the Political Class has taken over Agenda Kenya.

It is obvious, that if mwanainchi does not retake the initiative, the Pigs shall take over our lives in this Animal Farm we call Kenya!

Mimi sio Mshenzi, je Wewe?