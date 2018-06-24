To Majority Kenyans Who Are Against Mt Kenya Mafia, DP Ruto Is The Real Deal

RUTO IS THE REAL DEAL.

By Gibson Jnr

Right now anyone that thinks, imagines or even dreams that pushing William Samoei Ruto aside will be easy must be the most Joker of the century and realtime dreamer.

Ruto lacks a clear challenger and that puts him a front runner as opinioned by Aisha Jumwa.

In political Truth, we have two emerging camps;

Ruto camp and Gideon Moi-Raila camp even up to 2022.

In political truth and honesty, the Ruto camp knows what to do, where to be, very steady, who to see and how, focused to the course and prepared to face anyone while on the other hand, the Gideon camp is made up of plannless, unfocused, radaless, Cartels and unprepared people that think they will win riding on the name ‘MOI’.

Fact of the matter is, given the know how of the Kenyan Politics, William Samoei Ruto is simply unstoppable for 2022 Presidency. BANK THAT TO CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA.