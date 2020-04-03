To implement a successful lockdown, Uhuru must do the following

By E Njega

As far as the issue of lockdowns is concerned there are some issues we need to understand as Kenyans



1. If you are to implement something as serious as a lockdown then you better have very clear objective of what you want to achieve. You can’t just implement a lockdown on some flimsy grounds

2. I think the window of opportunity for lockdown is limited. If you implement the lockdown when the disease has widely spread it will be of little impact. A lockdown can only be efficient if done China style which is impossible to implement here. The Chinese lockdown was total i.e. no outside movement, supplies to be delivered at the doorstep, door to door screening, contact tracing, testing, treatment etc.

3. A lockdown without cushioning majority of Kenyans who live from day to day cannot work and can even cause larger problems such as civil unrest which can even enhance the spread of the virus

4. This mentality that some people have that anyone who mentions the word lockdown is begging for one or is excited about its prospects is nonsensical. What we should be discussing is whether a lockdown is appropriate, under what circumstances, in what format and for what purpose

5. Before opting for a lockdown the government should consider cheaper and more efficient options like mass production of masks, training people on their use, distributing them freely and passing a law requiring anyone who ventures outside of their home in crowded spaces to wear masks

6. It is only wise to prepare for such an eventuality at a personal level given the circumstances we are in