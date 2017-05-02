Its About Time to Forget about Party Nominations, What Lies ahead of us is BIGGER Than You can Imagine…

By Innocent N

Good Morning friends. The truth is that the primaries left some of us bruised and bitter. It might not have gone as we had anticipated. And probably you’re right by insisting that we should have done better; we should have been more transparent. There are those who’ve felt cheated and shortchanged in the process. Be as it may, these are challenges that we have to grapple with as NASA affiliate parties.

However I want to remind you of the higher cause. I want to bring your attention to the greater agenda. We have set out to dismantle the current political economic system. The August polls cannot be reduced to whether your gubernatorial candidate lost or won. Far from it. The August polls will be about determining the trajectory this country is going to take for the next five years.

The August polls are about ensuring that no family will ever make the hard choice of either buying breakfast for their little kids or buying medicine. This election will be about ensuring that a university graduate who passed through Starehe will never have his worth and dignity diminished by being forced to live the life of a vagabond because of no jobs. Let us not forget that August is about making sure that no mother will ever sell their one-year old baby at 80,000 bob to take care of two five-year olds at home.

And so I directly appeal to you; let us not argue on social media over primary candidates and block each other in rage. Look at how Jubilee supporters are able to join forces seamlessly and rally behind the party regardless of their dissatisfaction with the manner in which their primaries were handled.

Comrades, we need to stop the squabbling. We need to unite for this election. We cannot sit out the next five years and allow this economic destruction to continue in the hands of Jubilee. If it means swallowing our pride and egos just for a moment, we’re going to have to do it. We cannot afford to allow the ongoing discussions around the primaries to become hateful and drive us apart. There are many more Senatorial, Gubernatorial and Parliamentary elections to come, where we will do better.

But we have to agree that right now; at this point in time, the general direction that we want to take this country is bigger than all of us. Let me tell you something folks, its easier for us to be dissuaded. The odds might sometimes appear stacked against us. At those moments, let us look inside and search for the reason why we are marching, because there are no stops to this train. So how much are we all prepared to take?

Let us study our history as a people. The evolution of our own democracy has been interwoven with struggle, strife, zealotry, compassion, love and endurance. It is the last word that has propelled us to where we are today. You have endured. As NASA, we can disagree on certain things without allowing them to divide. But today, I ask us to remain friends, to remain united as we keep our eye on the bigger ball, the general elections.

We’ve got to redeem our country folks. Good morning and God bless this land of Kenya.