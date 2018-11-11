Three Reasons Why DP Ruto Is Lucky To Have Governor Obado In His Team, But Will He Deliver?

By Jim Bonnie via FB

DP Ruto couldn’t have picked a better person to lead his presidential campaign in Migori county than governor Okoth Obado. Obado may have a bad name, occasioned by Sharon’s brutal murder, presiding over looting of county funds and getting rich overnight, but he has strengths any serious presidential contender would wish to have in a pointman. Let me elucidate them:



One, Obado has money to run a well oiled campaign. It’s like he’s picking money from trees.

Two, and this is head and shoulders above the rest, he has a big loyal support base who listen to him and trust him like a deity.

Three, he’s a ruthless mobilizer.

I’ve been wondering where this sugarcane farmer horned his skills. Four, only former Kisumu mayor, Oile, could outsmart Obado in political violence. Obado is a mafia. If violence will be needed (of course it will) to protect Ruto votes in Migori and deal with ODM, Obado is game. The guy may look timid but he isn’t a coward. He has obliterated Orange House preferred candidates for gubernatorial seat in Migori twice.

Will he deliver to Ruto? This is a question that we can’t answer conclusively at this juncture.



While in Migori county DP Ruto said the same way President Uhuru and ODM leader Raila buried the hatchet, so should other leaders. We should all reconcile and work together

“That is why I’m visiting all parts of the country, including Migori, to spread development,” he said.

Ruto said nothing stops him from working with any leader.

“I was with Baba (Raila) in the past, but things went haywire. Baba is now working in harmony with the government for the greater good of the country,” he said.

DP Ruto said he is ready to work with Raila and other leaders across the political divide.

“Is there a problem if I worked with Governor Obado? I will not mind what will be said of our closeness,” he said.