This week in summary; DP Ruto in trouble, CJ Maraga drops a bombshell, SG Raphael Tuju strikes again and much more…

By Jerome Ogola via FB

Three presidential escort officers attached to the DP, who were involved in the Sudi scuffle transferred to Mandera and Bondo

They will now be watching over Oburu’s chicken

Does it mean government officers serving in these regions are actually being punished?

In other news, the constitution is like that Jewish storybook. Everyone interprets it to suit their specific convenience. Right now, the country can’t agree on what the term “SHALL” means, as used in article 261 (7)

The question is, was it so difficult to explicitly write the president “MUST” dissolve parliament, if that’s what was intended?

Why use ambiguous term like “shall” which can mean anything?

This is among the weaknesses that should be corrected by the BBI

In other news, the owners of Jubilee have decided that their party will not be participating in the Msambweni mini elections. This is against the wishes of the DP, Dr Ruto

His attempt to veto this decision, failed spectacularly. In Jubilee, he is helpless and hapless. His continued stay in the party injures his bid irreparably

What if Tuju finally says the party will not be contesting the presidential election and will instead support an ODM candidate? The earlier he bolts out of the party the better. Whoever advised him to continue clinging and probably and milk some sympathy from the humiliation misled him

For one to realise their intended destination, they must drive their own cars, one which allows them determine the direction and speed to use. Hiking a lift means you are actually going where the owner of the car wants you to go

This way, Ruto will be driven to the cliff. That’s where Uhuru, the owner of the car, wants him. That’s where he will end, if he doesn’t jump out in time

In other news, the night runners of Homabay are back home meaning it is a morning. Another day has come. It is time for the abattoir

Good morning my fellow hoof eaters!!