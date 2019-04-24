This is how the war between Uhuru and DP Ruto will end after 2022, Raila’s role

By Ndungu Nyoro

It’s OK to say tangatanga or kieleweke. But it’s not OK to fantasize about either of the two transforming you to an overnight millionaire.

Who would have thought of Uhuru-Raila handshake especially after the dramatic 2017 general and repeat elections? We all heard of ‘kimudu muguruki’? You heard of ‘dereva mlevi na makanga mwizi’? Who said that?

Soon after the divisive elections they became ‘ndugu yangu’, followed by handshake and now they are eating from the same plate as wananchi are left with ‘kumeza mate’.

My friend it’s not worth it spending all your energies defending politician A, B or C. Your time is too precious for handouts.

One thing I know for sure is, if and when Ruto wins Presidency in 2022, his first stop will be at Gatundu for supper with then retired President Uhuru and his family. A few promises will be made to appease the family. He will soon after appoint Rosemary Odinga as a Cabinet Secretary and life continues.

If Raila wins, he will appoint June Ruto as a Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs and she will gladly accept. Her dad will approve of it in the name of national healing and integration.

You and I will be left with just expectations of a fair life from the government of the day.

Why not focus on building ourselves to a better citizens instead? Why not make use of our present to a prosperous citizens tomorrow?