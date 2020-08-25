They that live by the sword die the sword

Photo: Hon David Murathe (Left), he has vowed Uhuru will not handover power to DP William Ruto (right)

THEY THAT LIVE BY THE SWORD DIE BY THE SWORD:

By Kiberenge Jnr

“Tunatishwa ati iko deep state . Ati iko watu watakaa mahali watuibie kura”

This shocking statement by DP William Ruto is my subject of discussion. Surely the chickens have come home to roost. What goes around comes around. I had never imagined that a man who has been at the centre of power and enjoyed the immense trappings of power, would at one time hopelessly utter such a statement signifying being out foxed, out manouvred and defeated. The people he was addressing (Maasai leaders) were utterly shocked that Ruto, of all the people, could complain against his own deep state.

By this words, Ruto has in earnest just began the journey Raila has walked for years. It was Raila who was always complaining about plans to rig elections. Now the shoe is on the other foot. It is Ruto complaining. But how can a person who has grown up politically within the deep state complain that they are planning to steal his votes? And does he have the votes to be stolen?

Ruto has never known life outside the deep state in his entire political career. The deep state recruited him immediately he graduated . He has never worked any where. Politics has been his career all through. The deep state recruited him in 1992 into the then YK92 elite militia group whose mandate was to make sure Moi retains the Presidency by hook or crook. Since then, he has been within the deep state all through, except a very short stint in 2007 when he rebelled against his deep state to support Raila. But there after, he was quickly re-admitted into the deep state. In 2013 and 2017, he was the most visible in using the deep state to deal with NASA Leaders and supporters.

His recent confession about the deep state is not enough. He owes Kenyans alot of explanation and apology for having been part and parcel of a clandestine power group that has consistently over turned the will of Kenyans at every election. Yes, he should spill the beans and apologis