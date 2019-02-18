There is no elevator to success, you have to take the stairs.

By Johnson Mwakazi

The mentality that you will start a business today and tomorrow you are a reknown successful entrepreneur kills 70% of potential entrepreneurs.

Running a business is more like Gardening.

It fascinates me how tiny little seeds can grow to be huge plants and flowers.

To have a successful garden, there is a lot of work to do long before you even see a harvest.

You have to get your soil right, start seeds, or invest in young plants. You have to care for it every day; weeding watering, pruning. It takes time, money, and a lot of effort to start and maintain a garden.

If you didn’t know what the end result would be it would be really easy to give up, but good gardeners are patient and know that an instant gratification mentality doesn’t work well for plants.

Instant gratification doesn’t work well for entrepreneurs either.

We want to be successful now!

I love success stories! Don’t you? The bigger the success, the more people it will attract.

“If I can live my dreams you can too!” is a common motto with success stories, which isn’t a bad thing. But a lot of people want the huge success as quick as possible and they give up before they’ve even really given it a good try.

We want the money.

We want the recognition.

But when it doesn’t happen as quick as we want, we feel down, frustrated, and even angry.

If you want to be an overnight success with your business, then you might as well stay with your 9-5. Building something from the ground takes time.

Behind every huge success story is a lot of hard work. Most huge successes took years and years of work to get them where they are today.

Good entrepreneurs know that you must delay gratification to experience long-term satisfaction . There really is no getting around it. But being patient, NEVER GIVING UP and doing what needs to be done to keep your business going will always pay off.