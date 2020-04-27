There is massive looting of Coronavirus fund, CS Kagwe can’t explain numbers- Hon Moses Kuria reveals

I am still waiting for Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in the daily COVID-19 updates to tell us how the government has utilised Huduma Namba data to assist in mapping out patients, contacts or people who need economic & social protection. In the USA they have now finished sending US $ 1,200 (Ksh 126,000) to every adult and US $ 600 (Ksh 63,000) to every child using data from IRS (Their equivalent of KRA). Congress is meeting later today to approve the second and third tranches of similar amount. In Kenya even if we were to get the money to give to our citizens we have no data. So I am appealing to Mutahi Kagwe to appear alongside Fred Matiangi in tomorrow’s briefing so the latter can explain how Huduma Namba which cost us Billions is helping us at this time. I will do my part and raise this issue in parliament

Further to my request for Health CS Kagwe to appear with CS Fred Matiangi to explain how the Multi-Billion Huduma Namba is helping us, could you also give daily update of how you have spent the World Bank and GoK billions daily (Plus the funds from Private Sector). The way COVID-19 money is being eaten we will have a lockdown till June 2021

Dear all Kenyans. For us to fight COVID-19 effectively, we have to follow what the government says including use of digital services. It is shocking that Kenyans are still buying hard copy newspapers despite the obvious risks of spreading the Corona Virus. All our newspapers are now online. Keep yourself safe from Corona Virus. Avoid buying newspapers until we defeat this virus, which we will!

Dear CS Mutahi Kagwe. I was expecting you to request for funds in the supplementary budget to supply all Kenyans with free masks. We could have readily agreed. You did not. I presume you have other plans. Just know that our people are covering themselves with gunias and bras. You might think I am exaggerating but know that most Kenyans cant afford Ksh 50 bob or Ksh 70 bob for masks. Its not too late. Rudi bunge son of Nyawira