…. there is CONTACT and then there is CONNECTION

*An old teacher was being interviewed by a young professional. The professional started interviewing the teacher as planned earlier.

Young professional – “Sir, in your last lecture, you told us about “Contact” and “Connection.”

It’s really confusing. Can you explain?”

The old teacher smiled and apparently deviating from the question asked the young professional:

“Are you from this city?”

professional : “Yeah…”

Teacher : “Who are there at home?”

The professional felt that the teacher was trying to avoid answering his question since this was a very personal and unwarranted question. Yet the young professional said: “Mother had expired. Father is there. Three brothers and one sister. All married…”

The old teacher, with a smile on his face, asked again: “Do you talk to your father?”

The young professional looked visibly annoyed…

The old teacher : “When did you talk to him last?”

The young professional, supressing his annoyance said: “May be a month ago.”

The old teacher : “Do your brothers and sisters meet often? When did you meet last as a family gathering?”

At this point, sweat appeared on the forehead of the young professional.

It seemed that the old teacher was interviewing the young professional.

With a sigh, the Journalist said: “We met last at Eid two years ago.”

The old teacher : “How many days did you all stay together?”

The young professional (wiping the sweat on his brow) said: “Three days…”

Old teacher : “How much time did you spend with your Father, sitting right beside him?”

The young professional looking perplexed and embarassed and started scribbling something on a paper…

The old teacher : “Did you have breakfast, lunch or dinner together? Did you ask how he was? Did you ask how his days are passing after your mother’s death?”

Drops of tears started to flow from the eyes of the young professional.

The old teacher held the hand of the young professional and said: “Don’t be embrassed, upset or sad. I am sorry if I have hurt you unknowingly… But this is basically the answer to your question about “Contact and Connection .” You have ‘Contact’ with your father but you don’t have ‘Connection’ with him. You are not connected to him. Connection is between heart and heart…

Sitting together, sharing meals and caring for each other, touching, shaking hands, having eye contact, spending some time together… All your brothers and sisters have ‘Contact’ but no ‘Connection’ with each other…”

The young professional wiped his eyes and said : “Thanks Sir for teaching me a fine and unforgettable lesson.”

This is the reality today.

Whether at home or in the society everybody has lots of contacts but there is no connection. Everybody is busy in his or her own world. …

Let us not maintain just “Contacts” but let us remain “Connected.” Caring, Sharing and Spending time with all our dear ones.*