Photo: Economist and political strategist Dr David Ndii who has openly said institutions are dead/rotten

By Wandia Njoya

There are no institutions in Kenya. The institutions are zombies. They are the walking dead.

I know we cynically say we are on our own, but seriously, we are own. All Kenyan institutions have no soul and are being run on stupidity, and most of all, on lack of care. When a country’s educated people thoughtlessly prop up a stupid political project like BBI, it means that the Kenyan state and institutions are full of zombies. When professors are the ones backing such a project, when the media is telling us that it’s a done deal, when Margaret Wanjiru is the voice of the church in politics, when education has been reduced to the abuse of children, then the country has no soul. It’s only a matter of time before it cannibalizes us. Like Tekayo.

This stalemate cannot end well, Kenyans. It will have to be broken by violence. Unlike what the media cheats us, violence doesnt come from anger or hate. It comes from stalemates. When a natural growth and flourishing of people keeps hitting a wall, like it does in Kenya, then we need to break down the wall.

And that wall will fall on us. It will be violence against us. So we must take the time to understand what has happened to us. We must.

That’s why I’m asking that you listen to my series on “Narratives of public life.” Going through this series has made me realize the mainstream media and GoK are extremely stupid. And not IQ stupid. Stupid by design. And I’m not attacking the individuals. I’m saying that they are feeding Kenyans with garbage. Not even propaganda. Garbage. Rotting stuff. The media, politicians, academics and clergy are getting away with this because they are relying on past narratives and emotional blackmail to silence our questions and make their stupidity sound like common sense.

If you are cynically going to say that “we are going to die anyway,” then why not die from something you understand instead of being caught by surprise? But if you believe our lives are worth protecting, put your earphones on and listen in the traffic or when you’re cooking. I’m asking for a few hours of your time. That’s all. If it’s useless, it wont harm you anyway.

Because we are not being fooled by what has happened today alone. Or in the past 7 years alone. We are being fooled by layers and layers of history and narratives that have been there for decades, and that we assumed were natural. To get to today’s issues, you have to unpeel those layers.

Just a few hours of your time. That’s all I ask.