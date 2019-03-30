The tyranny of numbers stressing DP Ruto, controls 1.5million only, Raila Uhuru command 10million

Hon Kabandi wa Kabando has export the real reason why DP Ruto is paranoid over 2022, the numbers just dont add up.

Kenyans are very tribal when it cones to voting and therefore a leader must habe a solid tribal block before reaching out to form alliances.

The the Kalenjin nation boosts of about 1.5million votes, that is where the DP starts from. If Raila starts off at 4million considering the Luo Nyanza and 80% of his ancestoral Luyha community. Muslims are all time ready for Raila. The Kamba boosts of 1million and Mt Kenyan are about 4.2million.

Now here is a bombshell by Hon Kabando debunking DP Ruto’s dead narrative of lipa deni.

By Hon Kabando Wa Kabando.

“In 2017 elections, Kiambu County alone, the President’s home, had over 1 million votes.Those who voted for JUBILEE were nine hundred thousand (900,000). Kiambu is largely dominated by Kikuyus and there is NOT a single Kalenjin prescience in Kiambu.

In Uasin Gishu County, William Ruto’s home, registered voters were,four hundred and fifty thousand and fifty five votes (450,055) NOT even half of Kiambu votes. Those who voted for President Uhuru Kenyatta were slightly over three hundred thousand(300,000), a mere third (1/3RD) of those who voted for Uhuru and Ruto in Kiambu County.

Mark you, Uasin Gishu County has nearly 35% of Kikuyu prescence. In other words, over one hundred & five thousand(105,000) Kikuyus voted for Uhuru and Ruto in Uasin Gishu County. This reduces the Kalenjin votes Uhuru got in Uasin Gishu County to a mere one hundred and ninety five thousand votes (195,000 votes), assuming that not even a single person from other tribes in Uasin Gishu like Luhya, Luo, Kamba, Somali, Maasai, Meru etc did not vote for Uhuru.

In simple terms, it is William Samoei Ruto who used the numerous Kikuyu numbers to get his way into the Deputy Presidency’s office. It is Ruto who has debt and not the other way round.”