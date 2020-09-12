The toothless National Cohesion and Integration Commission should be disbanded, waste of resources?

In Kenya, there exists an institution called National Cohesion and Integration Commission

It is a statutory body established under the National Cohesion and Integration Act No.12 of 2008. It’s sole mandate is to enhance cohesion, by mitigating ethno political competition and ethnically motivated violence, etc

This is the body mandated to sieve Sudi/Ng’eno’s vitriol and test it for possible traces incitement. Should any test positive, then the body is supposed to recommend prosecution

The maiden chairman of this commission was one Francis Ole Kaparo, a former speaker of the national assembly

The man was visibly toothless. If you insert your finger inside his mouth it will come out unscathed, save for being a little moistened by saliva

This toothlessness was both literal and metaphoric. In his tenure, the man who made a name roaring ‘order’ in parliament, achieved nothing in enhancing this elusive cohesion

I’ve not seen his successor Dr Samuel Kobia open his mouth and so I cannot tell whether he has any teeth which can bite anything

Like Sudi and Wako, who have only opened their mouths in parliament to yawn, and not to contribute to any debate, this one rarely talks

I suspect he is as edental as his predecessor

At least Kaparo was better because he could bark, even if he couldn’t bite, but this one can’t bark or bite, maybe backbite

That commission is an albino elephant. For those who may not remember what a white a elephant is, I can remind you of what I told you here, not long ago

The King of Siam, a monarchy in Thailand, gifted a white elephant to courtiers he disliked. They spent a fortune taking care of this animal which was very expensive to maintain

They gained nothing from these animal but couldn’t dispose it off, for spiritual purposes as it was holly

We are spending a fortune in remuneration to the commissioners and maintaining the secretariat but in return we gain nothing

Why can’t we discard it, altogether



By Jerome Ogola via FB