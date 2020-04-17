The three confusing faces of a hustler, Ruto narrative dying out fast, can’t sale beyond 2020

By Lempaa Soyinka

Stratification of the so called Hustler Nation; which one will prevail beyond 2020?

1. In the so called Hustler Nation first, we have the lumpen hustler. Like lumpenproletariat, he or she is a hawker, a tout, a mechanic or a bodaboda rider or a blogger. The type that gets chased away by security details from accessing the head hustler William Kipchrchir Ruto…

This category of hustler’s work is to vote and abuse those who tell their masters the truth on social media. Sometimes they are hired to go cheer the head hustler in funerals and wedding parties. They are here and after posting this analysis they will start hurling insults at the author.

2. Then there is the middle class hustlers. In this category we have learned men and women whose labour is used by the bourgeois or elite hustlers.. Unlike the lumpen hustlers, they would from time to time get an invite in five star hotels or meet bourgeois hustlers in their palatial homes in Karen, Muthaiga or Kitisuru.

These are spins masters and benders of facts and revisionists using complicated language full of metaphors and winded syntax to praise the meteoric and rookie raise of the bourgeois hustlers. Their stock in trade is to obscure the truth.

Once in a while they would be given small scale tenders by the political hustlers to buy houses in some estates in urban centers and cars . This makes this category of hustlers the most emotional & virulent strata in the Hustler Nation. Sometimes they get vulgar!

3. Then we have the political and the religious hustlers. This category of hustlers, have penetrated the ruling elite and are able to get huge government contracts and arm twist the government to be the first ones to be paid even when the government is not paying contractors.

They are also commercial hustlers and include head Hustler Wiliam Kipchirchir Ruto. Murkomen, Ichungwa and Rigathi, Ndidi et al! They can do poultry farming or maize farming to hypnotise small scale farmers that they are birds of feather!.

When they invest in poultry they are able to get government tenders to supply their eggs in army barracks, prisons and universities or any other consuming government agency and sell their chicken and eggs at exaggerated prices and get their pay in time. They can grow maize in plantations and get ready market from NCPB

When lumpen hustlers try their hands in farming, they grow maize yes, but the middle class hustlers and elite hustlers import maize from Congo and Uganda to flood the market. The lumpen hustler produce rot at home or is sold at a throwaway price to the commercial hustler through proxies.

The bourgeois hustler can invest in real estate by building a flat in Ongata Rongai or Kasarani. This hustler has connection in the government to have tenants throughout the year from the police or other government workers . When the middle class hustler builds a flat he must go an extra mile to look for tenants.

The middle class is forced to lease the flat to the commercial or bourgeois hustler at a lower price for the elite hustler to lease the same flat at double the price to the state or its agencies and get the surplus rent .

Gnamokode!