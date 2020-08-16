The SYSTEM wants more women in leadership because they easily stunted and crushed

Photo: NARK Kenya Leader Hon Martha Karua, one of the strong female leaders in Kenya. She contested for presidency in 2013 general election.

By Wandia Njoya

The slow torture of men through killing their dreams is ethnicized in Kenya. So for Kikuyu men, it is done through the false promise of access to power. The more they fail, the more women are taught to think that the problem is them and the way they raise boys.

For other communities, killing men’s dreams is done through high profile murder of the most promising men. Like of Tom Mboya. After that, all men from that community are labelled rebellious and targeted with stagnation. Obstacles put in their path no matter how well they perform.

In other communities, outstanding men died in mysterious road accidents before their 50th birthday.

In others, the men scatter and migrate abroad.

Now men are killed by the state in the streets before their 30th birthday.

And then the unimaginative, sterile, intellectually impotent sons of chiefs impose themselves as models of Kenyan manhood. Men who can’t think and are under orders of queen mothers and junior American and British civil servants. We’re told that because they have property which they grabbed and can’t work for, they are the epitome of manhood. And we women are encouraged to pressure our men to become that, and call it “privilege” when they try.

There is no nation where men are not dreaming. Where men don’t aspire for the best for us based on their work and ideas, not on access to Euro-American trinkets. That’s what the system wants. The role of the Roman imperial state and the sons of chiefs who run it is to make sure that that our men don’t dream.

And the reason why the state wants more women in offices is because we are more easily stunted and crushed. We women don’t fight back, because why should we fight with men? When we realize we’re getting nowhere, we just keep quiet and make the space around us cleaner and more habitable. Ati women empowerment and fighting patriarchy. Mschew.