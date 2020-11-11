The sudden turnaround, not going down but rising again !

Photo: DP Ruto a one time road side chicken seller and now a milt-bilionare with a screwed chance of crowning presidency 2022

3am Thought by Gordon Opiyo via FB

The Sudden Turnaround

This morning, I reflect on the several times God has surprised me with goodness.

The several times I was facing sure shame and reproach…. With my back against the wall… Totally helpless… Totally defeated… Totally looking up unto the Hills, whence my help Cometh from……

Have you ever reached a point, where you can speak no more? Where you are at your wit’s end? Where everything else you have tried has failed…….

At that point, when you resign to fate…. At the point where decisions about your future lie in the hands of others?

Several times in my life, I have had to look at God and say “kama siyo wewe, mimi siwezi”

And over the years, God has been faithful…. That is why I stopped worrying about situations…. And always concentrate on thanking God, praising God said singing…. Even though it looks like I’m in hot soup……

To me, God has been faithful soooo many times, that I have no reason to worry.

At times, you face undue pressure. You face terrible deadlines. You face insurmountable debts. You face unreasonable people. You face ruthless situations……… Like inexplicable delays…..

During my days as a young man, I used to be very worried. I used to panic. I used to sweat….. But after seeing God come in, not once, not twice, but several times…… I discovered that kumbe hivyo ndivyo Kuna endanga……

So, instead of wasting your time worrying and crying and cracking up your brain about things you can solve… Better spend time praising God. Dancing and being joyful……

At the end of the day, there is always that Sudden Turnaround……

At the end of the the day, there is Nuru Gizani…

At the end of the day, there is a solution for you…..

There was a time I was facing an impossible situation..Things had been very tough and I spent the emergency funds that we had set aside for the preparation for the birth of our daughter…… Then the worst happened….. The baby came….. As we rushed to hospital, I had only 200 Bob…. And there are things that if you ever call someone for help – the first thing you will be asked is “kwani hizo miezi tisa, ulikuwa unafikiria nini” Many people assume that life is a straight line… Especially wale hawaja pitia magumu…..

I went back home at around 11 at night and deep down in my heart, I kept singing and was never worried for even one minute.

At around 6 in the morning, a call came from Europe and a business partner who had delayed in making some payments just told me to go check the account……

And I was beyond shocked…… What I thought was about to be my worst day, turned out to be the most joyful .. I named my daughter “Joy” because hiyo siku I was full of joy.

Guys, life can push you to very embarrassing corners….. Things can delay mpaka you end up with your mouth held – as we say in Alego….

But in whatever you do……. Just know that there is a God of Sudden Turnaround……

I can give like 10 examples……

So, if you are facing the impossible situations…. Remember that, if it beyond your powers, the Almighty God is more mighty than your trouble….

Hand it over to Him…. He will give you the Sudden Turnaround